Top Analyst Reports for Costco, Lam Research & KLA

Friday, June 12, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) and KLA Corp. (KLAC), as well as two micro-cap stocks Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS) and AXIL Brands, Inc. (AXIL). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



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You can read today's AWS here >>> SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Costco have gained +13.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry’s gain of +14%. The company remains well-positioned due to its differentiated membership-based warehouse model, strong value proposition and loyal customer base. It continues to benefit from recurring membership income, high renewal rates and growing engagement from higher-value members.



Costco’s focus on offering quality merchandise at competitive prices supports steady traffic and reinforces customer loyalty. Costco is also enhancing its digital ecosystem through e-commerce, personalization tools, AI-driven product discovery and convenient fulfillment options, helping improve the member experience.



Also, the company is expanding its warehouse footprint and investing in productivity-enhancing initiatives to support long-term growth. Backed by a strong balance sheet, Costco is well-positioned to strengthen its market leadership and drive sustainable growth over time.



(You can read the full research report on Costco here >>>)



Lam Research’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+120.9% vs. +50%). The company is benefiting from AI-driven increases in demand for deposition and etch tools across memory, foundry and advanced packaging industries.



Management lifted its calendar year 2026 WFE outlook and sees growth continuing into 2027 as customers work through capacity and cleanroom constraints. Record Q3 results and a higher Q4 outlook reflect momentum in leading-edge foundry and HBM-driven DRAM, while NAND conversion activity is being pulled forward.



Customer Support is scaling with a larger installed base and new productivity services that can lift output and yield. Strong cash flow and an aggressive shareholder return policy are other positives. However, global spending on mature nodes is likely to remain soft in the near term. Growing trade and tariff tensions between the United States and China are a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Lam Research here >>>)



Shares of KLA have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the past six months (+97.4% vs. +51.7%). The company continues to benefit from AI-driven spending in leading-edge foundry/logic, high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging, supporting market share gains in process control and steady services growth that helps anchor cash generation.



Management expects its advanced packaging portfolio revenue to rise to about $1 billion in 2026 and sees wafer equipment demand strengthening into 2027, with June quarter guidance calling for another step up in revenue. A high free cash flow profile supports ongoing dividends and repurchases, including a higher quarterly dividend and a new $7 billion authorization.



However, KLAC’s prospects remains balanced for now given export control and tariff uncertainty, customer concentration, and gross margin sensitivity to elevated DRAM-related system costs expected to persist through at least 2026.



(You can read the full research report on KLA here >>>)



Blue Ridge Bankshares’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past year (+41.6% vs. +40%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $298.51 million is transitioning to a traditional community banking model post-completion of its regulatory remediation efforts. Capital remains above regulatory requirements despite a large special dividend, while liquidity is strong and credit quality continues to improve.



The exit from fintech-related activities has simplified operations, while brokered deposit reduction and expense controls support a leaner model. Yet, earnings remain pressured by balance-sheet contraction, lower loan yields and reduced revenue diversification. Profitability still relies partly on non-core items, while the loan portfolio remains concentrated in real estate.



The valuation reflects investor caution toward earnings recovery. While the successful execution of growth and profitability initiatives could drive upside, failure to rebuild sustainable core earnings may limit shareholder returns.



(You can read the full research report on Blue Ridge Bankshares here >>>)



Shares of AXIL Brands have outperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry over the past year (+24.4% vs. -7.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $44.18 million sees its investment thesis driven by its core hearing enhancement and protection business, supported by expanding retail and online distribution.



AXIL Brands is building a more diversified revenue base by complementing its direct-to-consumer model with a growing wholesale presence. Despite tariff-related pressure and elevated marketing spending, AXIL has remained profitable while investing in growth, reflecting disciplined execution. The emerging marketing services segment provides a potential high-margin, complementary revenue stream by leveraging existing digital marketing capabilities.



Additionally, the hair and skin care business offers strategic optionality, with corporate actions creating flexibility for future value-maximizing opportunities while management remains focused on scaling the core hearing platform.



(You can read the full research report on AXIL Brands here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) and Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Decent Comparable Sales Run to Fuel Costco's (COST) Top Line



Lam Research (LRCX) is gaining from AI-driven Demand for WFE Products



Strong Demand for HBM and Advanced Packaging Aids KLA (KLAC)



Featured Reports

Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Take-or-Pay Contracts Support Stable Cash Flows

Per the Zacks analyst, Kinder Morgan's earnings and cash flows are anchored by long-term take-or-pay contracts, which protect it from commodity price swings and other macro headwinds.

Chipotle (CMG) Banks on Strategic Initiatives, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Chipotle's focus on Recipe for Growth strategy, unit expansion and Zipline pilot bode well. However, the uncertain macro environment and high costs pose concerns.

Myqorzo Approval Fuels Cytokinetics (CYTK), Regulatory Setbacks a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, the FDA approval of Myqorzo is a significant boost for Cytokinetics given the market potential. However, regulatory setbacks are a major concern for other pipeline candidates.

Tenant Demand, Strategic Acquisitions Support Vornado's (VNO) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Vornado benefits from strong tenant demand for premium office space, strategic acquisitions and adequate liquidity despite New York assets concentration and competition.

Key Acquisitions, Rising Air Travel Demand Boost AAR Corp. (AIR)

Per the Zacks analyst, AAR Corp. is expected to see strong growth in its parts supply business, supported by rising air travel demand. Disciplined acquisition strategy will also boost its growth.

Tissue Reconstruction Momentum Aids Integra (IART), FX Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Integra LifeSciences' robust Tissue Reconstruction performance, led by Integra Skin, DuraSorb and the PriMatrix launch. Adverse currency impacts may hurt results.

AEG Buyout Enhances ICF's (ICFI) Offerings Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Applied Energy Group's (AEG) suite of technology and advisory services to electric and gas utilities improves ICF's offerings. Rising costs are an overhang.

New Upgrades

Credit Sales, Receivables Growth Drive Bread Financial (BFH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Bread Financial is set to grow on credit sales growth driven by existing partners, as well as new product and brand partner additions. Yet, high expenses weigh on margins.

Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Benefits From Digital and Cost Initiatives

Per the Zacks analyst, Central Garden & Pet is expanding through e-commerce growth, innovation, and cost efficiencies. The Cost and Simplicity program is streamlining operations.

Helen of Troy (HELE) Gains on Strength in Leadership Brands

Per the Zacks analyst, Helen of Troy is benefiting from strong performance in its Leadership Brands, with growth in key categories, improved pricing and continued innovation supporting its outlook.

New Downgrades

Weak Demand & Cost Pressures Ail International Paper (IP)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that weak demand in end markets coupled with higher input costs and maintenance outage expenses will continue to impact International Paper's results.

Plexus (PLXS) Faces Near-Term FCF Pressure Amid Growth Push

Per the Zacks analyst, the free cash flow outlook cut and healthcare softness add near-term risk for Plexus even as strong program wins and demand support a strong outlook.

Lower IT Spending to Hurt DXC Technology's (DXC) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, DXC Technology's growth prospects might be hurt by soft IT spending as organizations are pushing back their large IT investment plans amid the macroeconomic headwinds.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS): Free Stock Analysis Report

AXIL Brands, Inc. (AXIL): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.