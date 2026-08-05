Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Coca-Cola & Palantir

Wednesday, August 5, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



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You can read today's AWS here >>> ADP Cools to +44K, Earnings Show Beats from DIS, LLY & More



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Broadcom have gained +21.2% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +35.6%. The company is benefiting from rising AI semiconductor demand, led by custom XPUs and AI networking, while VMware continues to support infrastructure software growth. AI semiconductor revenues reached a record level in the fiscal second quarter, and management expects further growth in the fiscal third quarter, supported by multiyear commitments with core customers.



Broadcom’s networking leadership, expanded XPU relationships and healthy free cash flow provide long-term growth support. Non-AI semiconductors are also showing signs of cyclical recovery.



However, the shares face risks from customer concentration, intense competition, lower gross margin from revenue mix and a debt-heavy balance sheet. Large purchase commitments and AI rack backstop obligations add execution risk. High debt level is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Coca-Cola’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the year-to-date period (+25.5% vs. +16.4%). The company’s share prices was supported by its broad portfolio, global scale and disciplined execution. These strengths drive resilient growth, share gains and margin expansion. Innovation is central, with products, new formats and campaigns expanding consumption occasions and reinforcing brand relevance.



Digital tools, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence are improving forecasting, pricing, customer engagement and bottling-system execution, supporting productivity and organic growth. The raised 2026 outlook reflects confidence in the company’s resilient model, operating leverage and long-term earnings potential.



Still, uneven demand, pressure on lower-income consumers, affordability actions in Asia Pacific, currency swings, geopolitical volatility and the pending Africa bottling divestiture remain key risks.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



Shares of Palantir have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past six months (+19.7% vs. +8.1%). The company’s AI strategy, driven by Foundry, Gotham, and AIP platforms, targets government and commercial sectors, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency.



Notable defense projects, like Open DAGIR and AIP boot camps for commercial clients, boost customer acquisition. With $9.4 billion in cash, low debt, and S&P 500 inclusion, Palantir enjoys strong liquidity, growing revenues, and increased investor visibility.



Meanwhile, PLTR's reluctance to pay dividends is a red flag for dividend-seeking investors. Intense competition from tech giants and declining cost flexibility as the company scales are notable headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sony Group Corp. (SONY), The Southern Co. (SO) and NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here >>>

Today's Must Read

Strong Demand for Networking Products Aids Broadcom (AVGO)



Coca-Cola (KO) Benefits From Global Scale and Brand Strength



Modular Sales Tactic & Strong Liquidity Aids Palantir (PLTR)



Featured Reports

Southern (SO) Benefits From Growing Data Center Power Demand

The Zacks analyst believes that Southern is gaining from accelerating data center electricity demand across its service territories, but is wary of its sizable debt burden and financing needs.

Generation Expansion and Customer Growth Aid NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)

Per the Zacks analyst, NRG Energy, Inc. benefits from its expanding integrated retail and power-generation platform. An expanding smart-home customer base supports its long-term performance.

Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Rides on Broad Laboratory and Industrial Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Mettler-Toledo benefits from broad growth across laboratory and industrial markets, and an expanding service base.

Snap-on (SNA) RCI Program Aids Sales & Margins Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Snap-on's RCI program, customer-focused innovation and expansion across repair shops and critical industries are boosting sales growth while supporting margin expansion.

Backlog Strength Aids Medpace (MEDP) Amid Volatile Cancellations Risk

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Medpace's higher ending backlog, with about $1.96 billion expected to convert to revenue over the next 12 months. Yet, cancellation spikes could slow backlog growth.

AI Adoption and Enterprise Expansion Support Elastic's (ESTC) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Elastic's expanding backlog, growing enterprise customer base and AI platform adoption are expected to drive sustained revenue growth and margins.

StereoLabs Buyout Boosts Ouster (OUST) Amid Supply Chain Woes

The acquisition of Stereolabs expands the Ouster's footprint in the Physical AI market, but the Zacks analyst is concerned about supply-chain constraints that could limit production volumes.

New Upgrades

Solid Momentum in Music and G&NS Segment Sales Benefits SONY

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in the Game & Network Services, notably software sales and Music units, is driving Sony's performance. Higher operating income is a key catalyst.

Sterling's (STRL) Integrated Model Drives Larger Project Wins

The Zacks analyst believes that Sterling's integrated site and electrical capabilities are helping it capture broader project scopes while improving productivity and revenue visibility.

High Demand for Repligen's (RGEN) Product Portfolio Aids Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Repligen's product franchisees are generating significant revenues owing to continued demand. Recent acquisitions to diversify its business are also driving the top-line.

New Downgrades

Transportation Delays Could Hurt Vista Energy's (VIST) Growth

Vista Energy's oil production growth could be affected if the Vaca Muerta Sur pipeline and export facilities are delayed, potentially creating a transport bottleneck. This concerns the Zacks analyst.

Western Union (WU) Hurt by Americas Retail Weakness and High Leverage

Persistent weakness in the Americas retail business continues to pressure earnings, while an elevated debt burden limits financial flexibility and increases interest costs.

Advisory Revenue Dependence, Weak Liquidity Hurt Lazard (LAZ)

Per the Zacks Analyst, high dependence on advisory revenues and continued net outflows will affect Lazard's top-line growth. Also, weak liquidity position is concerning.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.