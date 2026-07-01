Top Analyst Reports for AMD, Lam Research & Cisco

Wednesday, July 1, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), as well as two micro-cap stocks Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (PPIH) and AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> ADP Dips Below +100K Jobs Gains 1st Time Since March



Today's Featured Research Reports



AMD’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+319.4% vs. +262.9%). The company is benefiting from rising AI infrastructure deployments that lift demand for EPYC server CPUs and Instinct accelerators across cloud and enterprise customers.



Data Center revenue grew 57% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, and second-quarter revenue is guided higher as supply and customer ramps broaden. Helios and MI450 engagements are expanding with large customers, and management continues to target scaling the data center AI business to tens of billions in annual revenue in 2027.



Strong partner base that includes AWS and Oracle is a positive. Record quarterly free cash flow and ongoing repurchases add support, but competition from NVIDIA and Intel remains intense. Higher memory and component costs are expected to curb second-half PC and gaming demand and can pressure gross margin as MI450 ramps.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Shares of Lam Research have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+340.9% vs. +97%). The company is benefiting from AI-driven increases in demand for deposition and etch tools across memory, foundry and advanced packaging industries. Management lifted its calendar year 2026 WFE outlook and sees growth continuing into 2027 as customers work through capacity and cleanroom constraints.



Record Q3 results and a higher Q4 outlook reflect momentum in leading-edge foundry and HBM-driven DRAM, while NAND conversion activity is being pulled forward. Customer Support is scaling with a larger installed base and new productivity services that can lift output and yield. Strong cash flow and an aggressive shareholder return policy are other positives.



However, global spending on mature nodes is likely to remain soft in the near term. Growing trade and tariff tensions between the United States and China are a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Lam Research here >>>)



Cisco’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the past year (+75.2% vs. +74.7%). The company is seeing broad-based demand, with third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $15.8 billion up 12% year over year and non-GAAP earnings of $1.06 per share, up 10% year over year.



Total product orders rose 35% and networking product orders grew more than 50%, helped by a campus refresh and data center switching orders up more than 40%. AI infrastructure is a key driver, with $5.3 billion of hyperscaler orders taken year to date; management raised expected fiscal 2026 AI orders to $9 billion and AI revenue to $4 billion. Non-GAAP gross margin was 66.0% and operating margin was 34.2%.



For fiscal 2026, guidance calls for $62.8-$63 billion revenue and $4.27-$4.29 non-GAAP earnings, assuming current tariffs and exemptions persist. However, declining services revenue, flat security product revenue, and stiff competition are major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)



Shares of Perma-Pipe International have gained +13.2% over the past year against the Zacks Steel - Pipe and Tube industry’s gain of +54.4%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $221.26 million is well-positioned to benefit from rising infrastructure spending, with AI data center expansion emerging as a meaningful new growth driver alongside its established energy and district heating businesses.



A new U.S. manufacturing facility, growing AI-related project wins, and a diversified backlog across AI, district energy, industrial and research projects enhance revenue visibility. Improving operating cash flow, a stronger cash position and broad geographic exposure across North America and MENA provide greater financial flexibility and reduce reliance on any single market.



However, profitability remains under pressure, with margin compression. Results are also sensitive to project timing, steel cost inflation and cyclical energy and infrastructure spending, which could weigh on earnings. The stock also trades at attractive discounts to the industry on EV/sales and EV/EBITDA multiples.



(You can read the full research report on Perma-Pipe International here >>>)



AstroNova’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past year (+128.3% vs. +11.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $220.58 million recently agreed to be acquired by Arcline Investment Management in an all-cash transaction valued at $29.00 per share, subject to regulatory approval.



AstroNova’s aerospace segment is the primary growth driver, with Q1 FY2027 Aerospace revenue rising 16.3%, supported by ToughWriter shipments, pricing gains and stronger commercial aircraft production. Higher Aerospace volumes lifted gross margin by 490 bps to 36.6%, while operating income nearly tripled. A recurring revenue mix (65% of sales) provides stable cash flows, while positive free cash flow, debt reduction and a 2.6x net leverage ratio strengthen financial flexibility.



However, Product ID revenue remains weak, raising concerns over turnaround execution. Elevated working capital, tariff uncertainty and intense competition in digital printing remain key risks. The stock trades near the upper end of its historical valuation range.



(You can read the full research report on AstroNova here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB), EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) and Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Robust Product Portfolio & Partnerships Aid AMD's Prospects



Lam Research (LRCX) Gains From Strength in Etch & Deposition Tools



Cisco (CSCO) Rides on Strong Networking Solution Demand



Featured Reports

Defense Demand & Backlog Visibility Aid Rocket Lab (RKLB)

According to the Zacks analyst, Rocket Lab is benefiting from rising U.S. national security demand, new contracts and increased launch cadence. Its backlog grew to about $2.2 billion in Q1 2026.

Rental Demand & Limited Supply Aid Essex Property (ESS), High Debt Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Essex Property is supported by healthy rental demand, limited housing supply and a solid balance sheet. However, high debt and geographic concentration pose risks.

Everest (EG) to Grow on Better Pricing, Solid Retention

Per the Zacks analyst, Everest Group is poised to grow on new business opportunities, rate increases and strong renewal retention. Yet, exposure to cat loss inducing underwriting volatility ails.

Expanding Vehicle Portfolio Aids NIO (NIO) Amid Rising Capex

Per the Zacks analyst, NIO's expanding vehicle lineup is aiding its delivery growth. However, rising investment in battery swap network expansion is likely to weigh on its cash flows.

The New York Times (NYT) Digital Growth Signals More Upside Ahead

Per the Zacks analyst, The New York Times' digital subscription momentum, rising ARPU and strong revenue outlook underscore the company's ability to drive sustained subscription growth.

Raised Guidance & Expanding Care Platform Aid Hinge Health (HNGE)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Hinge Health is benefiting from raised 2026 guidance, strong MSK demand, expanding migraine care offerings and an automated platform that is driving adoption.

Avlayah Approval Boosts Denali (DNLI), Pipeline Setbacks Weigh

Per the Zacks analyst, the FDA approval of lead drug, Avlayah, is a significant boost for Denali's growth prospects. However, recent pipeline setbacks cloud the progress of other candidates.

New Upgrades

Strong Infrastructure Demand & Buyout Efforts Benefit EMCOR (EME)

Per the Zacks analyst, multi-year demand trends for infrastructure projects, disciplined acquisition strategy and a strong balance sheet are supporting EMCOR's growth prospects.

Knight-Swift (KNX) Benefits From Acquisitions, Capacity Discipline

Per the Zacks Analyst, Knight-Swift has been active on the acquisition front to strengthen its revenue stream. Shareholder-friendly moves through dividend payouts boost the bottom line.

Business Expansion Efforts, Loan Growth to Aid Hancock Whitney (HWC)

Per the Zacks analys, Hancock Whitney's investments in growth and new markets along with robust loan growth will aid the top line. Its efficient capital distributions reflect a solid balance sheet.

New Downgrades

Solaris Energy (SEI) Faces Execution and Funding Risks

The Zacks analyst believes that Solaris Energy Infrastructure faces rising execution and funding risks, while customer concentration and project delays could pressure earnings and the stock.

Viasat (VSAT) Plagued by Fierce Competition, High Debt Burden

Per the Zacks analyst, growing competition in the communication services and defense markets will likely impact Viasat's top line. High debt obligations remain a major concern.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Faces Cost and Leverage Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated operating costs, high leverage and uneven Las Vegas leisure demand continue to weigh on Caesars Entertainment's near-term outlook and financial flexibility.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (PPIH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.