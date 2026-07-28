Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, AMD & RTX

Tuesday, July 28, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and RTX Corp. (RTX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Mostly Quiet Ahead of Fed Decision



Today's Featured Research Reports



Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+67.3% vs. +58.6%). The company’s AI-led product cycle continues to support growth across Search, Cloud and subscriptions. AI features are lifting query activity and improving ad relevance, while Cloud demand is expanding across infrastructure, models and security.



A larger backlog improves revenue visibility, and rising adoption of Gemini broadens the company’s reach across consumers, developers and enterprises. Alphabet also retains substantial liquidity to fund infrastructure and strategic investment. These gains are offset by heavier capital needs, higher debt and near-term free cash flow strain.



Advertising concentration leaves results exposed to budget shifts, while potential legal remedies and intense competition could alter long-term economics. The Neutral view reflects durable AI momentum balanced by execution, spending and regulatory risk.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of AMD have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (+79.7% vs. +58.4%). The company is benefiting from rising AI infrastructure deployments that lift demand for EPYC server CPUs and Instinct accelerators across cloud and enterprise customers. Data Center revenue grew 57% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, and second-quarter revenue is guided higher as supply and customer ramps broaden.



Helios and MI450 engagements are expanding with large customers, and management continues to target scaling the data center AI business to tens of billions in annual revenue in 2027. Strong partner base that includes AWS and Oracle is a positive.



Record quarterly free cash flow and ongoing repurchases add support, but competition from NVIDIA and Intel remains intense. Higher memory and component costs are expected to curb second-half PC and gaming demand and can pressure gross margin as MI450 ramps.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



RTX’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+11.2% vs. -2.3%). The company’s second-quarter 2026 earnings and revenues beat estimates. This is supported by a steady recovery in commercial aerospace, strong defense orders and a robust backlog. Rising global air traffic, higher commercial OEM and aftermarket sales and strong demand for large commercial engines should aid growth.



RTX’s defense business remains well-positioned, backed by strong bookings from the Pentagon and foreign allies. RTX ended the second quarter of 2026 with a backlog of $289 billion.



However, persistent supply-chain disruptions remain a concern. Aircraft engine availability issues may affect production and deliveries. Tariff-related uncertainty and expanded Russia-linked sanctions also pose risks to RTX’s operations. We have a Neutral rating on RTX shares.



(You can read the full research report on RTX here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include United Rentals, Inc. (URI), Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) and Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Prospects Rides on Cloud & Search Initiatives



Strong Product Portfolio & Rich Partner Base Aid AMD's Prospects



Solid Order Growth Supports RTX Amid Supply Chain Disruptions



Featured Reports

United Airlines (UAL) Rides on Air Travel Demand, Labor Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, strong air travel demand and diversified revenue streams are aiding United Airlines' top-line growth. However, increased labor and fuel costs weigh on the bottom line.

Application Software Unit Aids Roper (ROP) Amid Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Roper's Application Software unit is driven by solid momentum across the Aderant, Deltek, Vertafore and CentralReach businesses. However, High operating costs remain a concern.

Ovintiv (OVV) to Gain from Multi-Basin, liquids-rich Assets

The Zacks analyst likes Ovintiv's well-established presence in some of North America's highest-quality oil and gas basins but is worried over its increasing costs and expenses.

Growth in Industrial Segment Aids Genuine Parts (GPC) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Genuine Parts' Industrial segment, led by Motion, is currently the company's biggest growth engine. However, persistent inflation is likely to hurt its margins.

Service Corporation' (SCI) Likely to Benefit From Preneed Momentum

Per the Zacks analyst, Service Corporation's expanding preneed backlog and solid sales execution likely to support steady long-term revenue growth by improving revenue visibility and conversion.

Xenon (XENE) Lead Candidate Progressing Well, Dependency a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Xenon's clinical studies on azetukalner for treating epilepsy and other neuro disorders are progressing well. However, the lack of other candidates in its pipeline is a woe.

Wix Drives Growth with AI, Studio & Commerce Innovations

Per the Zacks analyst, Wix benefits from rising e-commerce spending, strong core business momentum, and new user growth, while strategically investing in AI, Studio, and commerce solutions.

New Upgrades

Strong Rental Activity & Specialty Growth Aid United Rentals (URI)

Per the Zacks analyst, United Rentals benefits from record rental activity, higher fleet productivity and strong specialty demand. Also, large-project activity and customer backlogs bode well.

Accelerating Non-Trading Revenue Base Aids Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Per the Zacks analyst, Nasdaq is set to grow on its focus toward Market Technology and Information Services businesses, growth from index and analytics businesses, as well as exchange data products.

AUM Growth, Portfolio Optimization to Aid Ameriprise (AMP) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Ameriprise's record assets under management and administration balance along with expanding AI capabilities and its strategic portfolio optimization efforts will aid revenues.

New Downgrades

Soft Demand and Adverse Product Mix Weigh on Diageo's (DEO) Outlook

Per the Zacks analyst, Diageo continues to face weak consumer demand, resulting in volume declines, unfavorable product mix and sales pressure. These challenges are weighing on earnings prospects.

Escalating Expenses Pose a Margin Headwind for Hartford (HIG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Hartford's rising benefits, losses and loss adjustment expenses can put margins under pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet induces a rise in interest expenses.

Macroeconomic Woes, Elevated Debt Weighs on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

The Zacks analyst is worried about macroeconomic pressures, including tariffs and pricing erosion risk, weighing on Zimmer Biomet's profitability. Debt exceeding cash reserves is concerning too.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.