Top 5 Purchases That Americans Regret Making

April 10, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Many Americans have spending regrets. A recent survey conducted by PlayUSA found that 69% of Americans have experienced buyer's remorse. Additionally, it found that 1 in 5 people considers themselves to be impulse shoppers, with the average American spending $220 per month on impulse purchases.

The survey asked people what purchases they have most regretted making, and found that there are five common categories these purchases fall into. Here's a look at Americans' most regretted purchases.

A young mixed race woman, African-American and Caucasian shopping in a boutique, trying on a necklace at a jewelry counter.

5. Jewelry and Accessories

Jewelry and accessories can be a popular category when you are looking to buy something to "treat yourself." The PlayUSA survey found that 52% of Americans celebrate or reward themselves by buying something.

designer shoes on colorful background

4. Shoes

It's an all-too-common experience to purchase a pair of shoes because you like the way they look, but never wind up wearing them because they are uncomfortable or impractical.

Cropped shot of man practicing in playing acoustic guitar.

3. Former Hobby

Hobbies can be expensive -- and can be hard to stick to. Many Americans regret making purchases related to a former hobby, which can include musical instruments or sporting equipment, both of which can get really pricey.

Beautiful young asian woman browsing and looking to buy summer clothes in a women's boutique.

2. Clothing

The survey found that the average American spends $77 per month on clothes and shoes.

Young interracial couple on a date at the Bistro restaurant on Valentine's Day holiday.

1. Dining Out

While dining out can be fun, it can wreck your budget if you do it too often -- which is probably why so many people regret spending money on it. The survey found that the average American spends $160 per month on dining out.

