The Top 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now: Summer 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As is often the case, the moves of legendary investor Warren Buffett continue to be scrutinized in the media and among investors. Buffett has been in the news in recent days for reducing his sizable position in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock. BAC stock continues to be the second largest position in the massive $400 billion portfolio of Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A/NYSE:BRK.B). There are even more Warren Buffett stocks that you should consider, and we got the details.

Nevertheless, news that Buffett has sold $2.3 billion of Bank of America stock over a six day period generated plenty of headlines and led to much chatter online. Buffett never comments publicly on his stock purchases or sales, but the consensus view appears to be that he has been taking profits after BAC stock rallied 30% in the last 12 months. Earlier this year, speculation surrounding a mystery stock Buffett had accumulated a position in reached a fever pitch before it was revealed to be insurer Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB).

Here are the top three Warren Buffett stocks to buy now: summer 2024.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Source: Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com

Buffett is a huge fan of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and the company’s stock. Today, he owns 400 million shares of KO stock and has held a position in the company for more than 30 years. Coca-Cola stock is currently the fourth largest position in Berkshire Hathaway’s equity portfolio. Buffett has said over the years that he likes Coca-Cola’s competitive position in the marketplace, strong management team, and commitment to its dividend.

The quarterly dividend payment from Coke has been particularly lucrative for Buffett over the years. From the company’s 48 cent a share quarterly payout, Berkshire Hathaway stands to earn $768 million on its Coca-Cola position this year. Coke also consistently delivers strong financial results. The soft drink maker recently reported second-quarter EPS of 84 cents versus 81 cents that was expected on Wall Street. Revenue in the quarter totaled $12.36 billion versus $11.76 billion.

KO stock is up 12% so far this year.

American Express (AXP)

Source: First Class Photography / Shutterstock.com

Buffett’s third largest position is in credit card giant American Express (NYSE:AXP). Today, Buffett has a $37.28 billion stake in AXP stock, accounting for 9.3% of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio. American Express could soon become Berkshire’s second-biggest position if Buffett continues to unwind his stake in Bank of America. Berkshire currently owns 20% of American Express, making it the credit card company’s largest shareholder.

Legend has it that Buffett first became interested in American Express in the 1960s when credit cards began to proliferate across the U.S. He dabbled in the stock during the 1970s and has continuously held the stock since 1991, making it another core long-term position. Buffett has said that he likes the cash generated by credit card companies, appreciates the upscale clientele and corporate customers of American Express, and admires the company’s management team.

AXP stock has risen 50% in the last 12 months, including a 30% gain this year.

Citigroup (C)

Source: Shutterstock

Along with credit card companies, Buffett is also a big fan of bank stocks. At various times over the years, Buffett has owned shares in all the major banks. While he has sold off many of his bank holdings since the pandemic struck, one stock that Buffett continues to own is Citigroup (NYSE:C). Currently, Berkshire Hathaway owns more than 55 million shares of Citigroup stock valued at $3.60 billion. C stock makes up about 1% of Buffett’s portfolio.

Buffett was savvy in that he bought Citigroup stock when it was on a downslope coming out of the pandemic and with interest rates marching higher to tame inflation. However, C stock has since turned around under the leadership of CEO Jane Fraser. In the last 12 months, Citigroup’s share price has increased 36%, including a year-to-date gain of 23%. The bank recently reported Q2 results that topped Wall Street forecasts across the board. Make sure you grab these top Warren Buffett stocks.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

On the date of publication, Joel Baglole did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joel Baglole has been a business journalist for 20 years. He spent five years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and has also written for The Washington Post and Toronto Star newspapers, as well as financial websites such as The Motley Fool and Investopedia.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The Top 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now: Summer 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.