Top 3 Stocks to Watch as Streaming Expands Beyond Subscriptions

An updated edition of the June 2, 2026 article.



The streaming-content industry is entering a new phase. Subscriber growth and exclusive programming still matter, but the competitive focus has broadened toward advertising, live sports, creator-led video and distribution control. Platforms increasingly resemble digital television networks, combining on-demand libraries with scheduled events, targeted advertising, paid upgrades and channel bundles.



The shift favors companies that are able to monetize the same audience through several channels rather than relying solely on monthly subscription fees. Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Fox Corporation FOXA approach that transition from different starting points, but each owns assets that could benefit as television audiences fragment across digital platforms.



The change is visible in viewing data. Streaming captured a record 47.5% of U.S. television use in December 2025, according to Nielsen, while Christmas Day generated more than 55 billion streaming minutes. In the first quarter of 2026, streaming accounted for a record 46.6% of ad-supported television viewing. These figures matter because advertising dollars generally follow audience attention, although measurement changes and seasonal events can cause meaningful month-to-month volatility.



Live programming is becoming an especially important differentiator. Nielsen’s Gracenote reported in May 2026 that sports represented 5% of programming across leading global subscription-streaming catalogs and was the fastest-growing content category it tracked. Sports can attract large audiences at predictable times, reduce churn and provide premium advertising inventory. At the same time, free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) is expanding the addressable market among viewers unwilling to add another paid service.



The medium-term outlook remains constructive, but the industry is not becoming easier. Content and sports-rights costs are rising, consumers can switch services quickly, and advertisers have numerous digital alternatives. Regulators are also scrutinizing platform power, data practices and large media combinations. However, within that environment, Alphabet, which offers creator-led scale through YouTube; Amazon, which links streaming to Prime and commerce; and Fox, which provides focused exposure to free streaming and connected-TV advertising, are poised to excel.



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Alphabet established a position in online video through its 2006 acquisition of YouTube. Originally centered on user-uploaded clips, YouTube has evolved into an entertainment platform offering short videos, long-form creator content, music, podcasts, films, live television and professional sports. This range sets it apart from streaming services focused on studio-produced movies and series.



YouTube also reflects the industry’s move toward diversified monetization. It earns advertising revenues across phones, computers and connected TVs while generating subscription income from YouTube Premium, YouTube Music, YouTube TV and NFL Sunday Ticket. Because creators provide much of the content and share advertising revenues, Alphabet relies less on a traditional studio production model.



Audience scale remains the central advantage. YouTube said it had ranked first in U.S. streaming watch time for nearly three years as of January 2026, while YouTube Shorts was averaging more than 200 billion daily views. Nielsen subsequently reported that YouTube held 13.4% of total U.S. television watch time in April 2026, the largest share among measured media distributors. This TV presence helps Alphabet compete for brand advertising once dominated by broadcast and cable.



Future growth may come from connected-TV ads, subscriptions, new channel packages and AI-powered tools. Key risks include regulation, moderation challenges, competition, infrastructure costs and sports rights. Still, YouTube’s creator ecosystem, advertising technology and distribution make it difficult to replicate. Alphabet sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Amazon’s digital-video history dates to the September 2006 launch of Amazon Unbox, a download service offering programming from more than 30 studio and network partners. The company later integrated streaming into Prime and expanded its content ownership, most notably through the $8.45 billion MGM transaction. MGM brought a library exceeding 4,000 films and 17,000 television episodes, along with franchises, including James Bond, Rocky and Creed.



Streaming supports Prime retention, advertising, distribution, rentals and channel subscriptions. Its advantage is integration with Amazon’s ecosystem. Amazon can promote programs through its storefront and Fire TV devices as viewers move among included content, channels and rentals. Unlike pure-play streamers, returns can include commerce and customer engagement, and not only video revenues.



Nielsen estimated that Prime Video represented 4.2% of U.S. television viewing in April 2026, helped by 22 NBA games and the final season of The Boys. This suggests that sports can lift engagement beyond the release windows of scripted originals. Amazon’s advertising-services revenues reached $17.24 billion in the first quarter, rising 24% year over year, although the company does not disclose how much came from Prime Video rather than retail advertising.



Live sports, franchise development, international distribution and ad-supported viewing are key catalysts. While investors should nevertheless account for heavy investment requirements, Amazon remains notable because Prime Video can reinforce several businesses at once, making it strategically valuable even when standalone economics are difficult to isolate. AMZN has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Fox took its present form after selling major assets to Disney in 2019. Rather than launching a subscription platform, the company bought Tubi for $440 million in 2020 and focused on free, ad-supported streaming alongside its news, sports and broadcast television businesses.



This approach appeals to viewers reluctant to add another monthly fee. Tubi now serves more than 100 million monthly active users, offering an on-demand library as well as original productions and creator-driven programming.



Nielsen reported that Tubi reached a platform-best 2.3% of U.S. television viewing in April 2026, with viewing up 3% from March. A partnership unveiled in March 2026 enables selected TikTok creators to produce exclusive long-form series for Tubi, helping Fox turn social-media talent into television-style content without incurring the production costs of premium scripted rivals.



Fox’s planned acquisition of Roku, announced in June 2026, could strengthen its connected-TV distribution, advertising capabilities and direct audience relationships. The company projects roughly $400 million in annualized cost synergies, although the transaction still requires shareholder and regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first half of 2027.



The combination could unite Fox’s live news and sports, Tubi’s catalog and Roku’s platform data. Key opportunities include audience growth, better ad targeting and Fox One, while risks include integration, leverage, regulation and pressure on traditional television. FOXA holds a Zacks Rank #2.

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