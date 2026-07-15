Top 3 Crypto & Blockchain Stocks Powering the Future of Finance

An updated edition of the May 22, 2026, article.



Cryptocurrencies are digitally native assets secured by cryptography, while blockchains are distributed ledgers that record transactions across networks rather than through one central authority. Together, they support decentralization, transparent record-keeping and secure digital ownership. Businesses positioned to benefit among others include Visa V, BlackRock BLK, Robinhood HOOD, CleanSpark CLSK, Block XYZ, spanning payments, asset management, trading, mining and financial infrastructure.



The sector is steadily evolving from a speculative frontier into a more regulated, institutionally accepted component of global finance. America’s GENIUS Act strengthened the regulatory framework for payment stablecoins by requiring permitted issuers to maintain at least one-to-one backing with eligible liquid reserves, provide public reserve disclosures and operate under federal or qualifying state supervision. The SEC and CFTC have increased coordination to clarify when digital assets fall under securities rules or commodity-market oversight.



Growth drivers include cryptocurrency ETFs, institutional portfolio allocations, stablecoin payments, decentralized finance, real-world asset tokenization, and blockchain use in banking and cross-border settlement. Ethereum scalability upgrades, Layer 2 networks and better interoperability are improving throughput while potentially reducing transaction costs and delays.



The sector still faces sharp price volatility, cyberattacks, regulatory uncertainty, stablecoin reserve and redemption risks, high energy consumption, and concentrated ownership and infrastructure. Quantum computing could also eventually threaten existing cryptographic security.



Even so, the long-term outlook is cautiously constructive. Blockchain’s capacity to modernize settlement, ownership and programmable finance is increasingly practical. Lasting success will depend on genuine adoption, regulatory compliance, technological resilience and public trust; stronger foundations could make digital assets an enduring part of global financial infrastructure over coming decades.



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Visa is positioning itself as an interoperability bridge between blockchain liquidity and everyday commerce. More than 160 stablecoin-card programs are live or in development globally, enabling consumers and businesses to spend stablecoin balances through Visa’s existing acceptance network and potentially reinforcing its global acceptance advantage.



Settlement creates a second scalable profit pool. Visa’s nine-chain pilot reached a $7 billion annualized run rate, enabling seven-day funding while embedding Visa deeper within institutional treasury workflows globally today.



Infrastructure participation strengthens strategic control. Validator roles on Tempo and Canton provide technical influence, operating expertise, and potential fees, positioning Visa to shape regulated, privacy-preserving blockchain standards rather than follow them. Management is broadening monetization through tokenized deposits, Visa Direct stablecoin payouts, and advisory services. These modular offerings let banks modernize incrementally, expanding addressable revenue without requiring disruptive core-system replacements.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s advantage is trusted global distribution, not cryptocurrency speculation. By connecting issuers, wallets, merchants, and blockchains with compliance and risk capabilities, Visa can compound network effects as programmable money scales. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Robinhood’s crypto strategy is evolving from retail execution toward global infrastructure. Bitstamp contributes institutional order flow, international reach, and regulated venues, broadening liquidity and reducing dependence on speculative consumer activity.

Robinhood Chain could become the connective layer for tokenized finance. Its public Ethereum Layer 2 testnet surpassed 100 million transactions, validating capacity while positioning Robinhood nearer issuance and settlement economics.



Tokenized equities strengthen Robinhood’s distribution advantage. Approximately 2,000 Stock Tokens in Europe extend access beyond conventional hours, creating a practical bridge between brokerage customers and blockchain-based ownership infrastructure. Staking, transfers, self-custody wallets, and perpetual futures expand utility beyond spot trading. These products can increase asset retention, transaction frequency, and cross-border engagement, supporting diversified, recurring crypto monetization over time.



This Zacks Rank #2 company’s key advantage is integrated distribution across consumer brokerage and institutional crypto. With Bitstamp’s first-quarter volume approximately 94% institutional, Robinhood can serve both endpoints, improving liquidity and creating scalable network effects.



Block’s bitcoin strategy is differentiated by vertical integration across consumer access, self-custody, and mining infrastructure. Cash App, Bitkey, and Proto give Block multiple participation points as bitcoin adoption broadens globally.



Cash App provides scaled distribution and recurring customer engagement. Preliminary second-quarter 2026 Bitcoin Ecosystem revenue was $1.8 billion, demonstrating activity, although management notes revenue remains sensitive to prices and trading.



Bitkey addresses a central adoption obstacle: self-custody complexity. By simplifying wallet security for mainstream users, Block can deepen trust, strengthen ecosystem retention, and capture value beyond transaction-based bitcoin brokerage economics. Proto extends Block into mining products and services, creating exposure to bitcoin infrastructure rather than solely consumer trading. This broadens monetization potential and builds capabilities competitors cannot replicate quickly.



The moat is interoperability. Wallets, trading, merchant acceptance, and mining reinforce one another while sharing engineering and distribution. Over the coming years, this architecture could compound adoption, diversify monetization, and create durable shareholder value for this Zacks Rank #2 company.

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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.