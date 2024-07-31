The Top 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now Summer 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the bustling world of biotechnology, innovation remains the cornerstone of growth. Some biotech stocks, known for their groundbreaking research and rapid adaptation to health challenges, are particularly well-positioned to do well in the future.

The global biotechnology market, valued at $1.54 trillion in 2023, is expected to soar to $5.68 trillion by 2033. This growth is expected to be fueled by various factors, including strong government support, advancements in regulatory frameworks, and the rising popularity of personalized medicine and orphan drug formulations.

As global health priorities shift and the demand for advanced therapeutics increases, biotech companies that are deeply involved in developing treatments for emerging health issues and chronic diseases are drawing considerable attention. Additionally, the FDA’s expedited approval process for critical drugs has further spotlighted companies poised for rapid growth.

As we approach the middle of Summer 2024, here are three biotech stocks that are poised for robust growth. Each company not only demonstrates strong fundamentals and innovative pipelines but also holds the promise of transforming future healthcare landscapes, making them prime candidates for any investment portfolio.

Amgen (AMGN)

Source: Shutterstock

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) stands as a formidable player in the biotech industry. The company’s strong financials, robust product pipeline, and strategic market positioning make it a standout in the biotech industry.

In the past year, Amgen has seen its stock price increase by over 42%. The company’s strong financial footing was highlighted in its Q1 2024 results, where it reported non-GAAP EPS of $3.96, surpassing Wall Street expectations. Revenue also saw a commendable increase, with $7.45 billion reported, marking a 22% YoY (year-over-year). Amgen’s guidance for fiscal year 2024 has also boosted investor confidence, projecting operating EPS between $19 and $20.20.

Amgen’s innovation pipeline remains vigorous, particularly in the weight-loss and oncology segments. The company’s ongoing developments in GLP-1 weight loss drugs, specifically the MariTide medication, demonstrate significant potential to rival current market leaders like Eli Lilly’s Wegovy and Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic. Early phase studies of MariTide show promising results, indicating efficacy in obesity management with a differentiated profile that could meet significant unmet medical needs.

Additionally, Amgen’s oncology portfolio continues to expand with key drugs like Blincyto and Repatha, which are showing solid sales performance. Blincyto, in particular, generated $224 million in the first quarter of 2024 alone, up 25.8% year-over-year, highlighting its increasing adoption and market penetration.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) boosts a diverse asset portfolio and strong R&D capabilities that could reward long-term investors in the biotech space.

The company continues to dominate the HIV market, a segment that remains its financial backbone. The U.S. market, in particular, offers strong pricing power, contributing significantly to its revenue stream. The company’s leading HIV medications, Biktarvy and Descovy, have maintained robust sales growth, with Biktarvy achieving a 49% market share and Descovy over 40%.

Gilead is positioning itself for a future defined by innovation and balanced portfolio growth. The company’s R&D strategy is geared towards advancing a robust pipeline outside of its traditional HIV stronghold. This includes promising developments in oncology and other therapeutic areas where Gilead can leverage its research prowess to drive long-term shareholder returns.

The company’s stock trades at a discount relative to its historical multiples and sector median, primarily due to recent performance hiccups. However, for long-term investors, this could represent a compelling entry point, given Gilead’s strong fundamentals and high dividend yield, which exceeds 4%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) stands out for its innovative approach to drug development, particularly in treating cystic fibrosis (CF), a life-threatening genetic disease.

As of Q1 2024, Vertex posted revenues of $2.69 billion, up 13% from the same period last year. The robust growth was driven predominantly by the company’s CF treatments like Trikafta/Kaftrio. These treatments have reached nearly three-quarters of the 92,000 CF patients in North America, Europe, and Australia, showcasing the company’s deep penetration into its target market.

The company’s strategic expansions and label enhancements for its existing CF drugs continue to broaden its market scope. Furthermore, Vertex’s strong pipeline, which includes potential treatments for pain, beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and type 1 diabetes, promises to sustain its growth trajectory.

The recent approval and commercial rollout of CASGEVY, a CRISPR-based therapy for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, highlight Vertex’s foray into gene editing, underscoring its commitment to cutting-edge technology.

On the date of publication, Mohammed Saqib did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Mohammed Saqib is a research analyst with experience in equity research and financial modeling. He has extensively covered stocks listed in the tech sector using fundamental analysis as the cornerstone of his approach. Currently pursuing a master’s degree in finance, Saqib is dedicated to obtaining the CFA charter to augment his expertise in the field further.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The Top 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now Summer 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.