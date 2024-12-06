News & Insights

Tony G Co-Investment Holds Off on Sportclothes Sale

December 06, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd (TSE:TONY) has released an update.

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. has decided not to proceed with the sale of its 2,000 shares in Sportclothes, terminating the previous agreement with Sportclothes UAB and UAB NTSG. This decision marks a significant shift in the company’s strategic direction, potentially affecting its financial outlook.

