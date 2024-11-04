Tonix Pharmaceuticals announces research agreement with KEMRI

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) announced that it has entered into a sponsored research agreement with the Kenya Medical Research Institute, KEMRI, to design, plan and seek regulatory approval for a Phase I clinical study in Kenya to test the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of TNX-801 as a vaccine to prevent mpox and smallpox. Tonix will be the sponsor and KEMRI will lead the execution of the proposed clinical trial.

