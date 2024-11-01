News & Insights

Tonix Pharma Showcases Promising TNX-801 Vaccine Results

November 01, 2024 — 07:29 am EDT

Tonix Pharma ( (TNXP) ) has provided an announcement.

The Company has unveiled promising preclinical results for its TNX-801 vaccine candidate at the World Vaccine Congress-Europe 2024, showcasing its safety and efficacy even in immunocompromised animals. This novel, single-dose vaccine does not spread in blood or tissues, even at doses much higher than traditional vaccines, sparking interest among investors for its potential market impact. However, forward-looking statements highlight uncertainties and risks, urging investors to tread carefully.

