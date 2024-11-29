Tongdao Liepin Group Invests in Wealth Management Products

Tongdao Liepin Group (HK:6100) has released an update.

Tongdao Liepin Group has announced a new subscription of corporate structured deposit products through its subsidiary TD Elite, totaling RMB100 million. This investment, pegged to the EUR/USD exchange rate, promises a low-risk and principal-guaranteed return of up to 2.65% annually. The move underscores the company’s strategic use of surplus cash reserves to optimize financial returns.

