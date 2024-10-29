Tongda Group Makes Strategic Investment in Wealth Products

Tongda Group Holdings (DE:TJC) has released an update.

Tongda Group Holdings’ subsidiary, Tongda Chuang Zhi, has strategically invested RMB50 million in wealth management products from Ping An Bank, aiming to optimize idle funds. This move, involving index-linked structured deposits, is considered a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

