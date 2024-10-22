Tomra Systems Shows Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

Tomra Systems ASA (GB:0KV7) has released an update.

Tomra Systems ASA reported a 6% increase in group revenues for Q3 2024, fueled by strong performances in their Collection and Food divisions, which saw revenue growth of 14% and 12% respectively. Despite a downturn in Recycling revenues, the company anticipates a rebound in the fourth quarter due to a record-high order backlog. The company’s EBITA rose 15%, highlighting its ongoing financial momentum.

