Tomra Systems Shows Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

October 22, 2024 — 01:32 am EDT

Tomra Systems ASA (GB:0KV7) has released an update.

Tomra Systems ASA reported a 6% increase in group revenues for Q3 2024, fueled by strong performances in their Collection and Food divisions, which saw revenue growth of 14% and 12% respectively. Despite a downturn in Recycling revenues, the company anticipates a rebound in the fourth quarter due to a record-high order backlog. The company’s EBITA rose 15%, highlighting its ongoing financial momentum.

