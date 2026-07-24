Tompkins Financial Corp. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $29.30 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $21.47 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $87.12 million from $82.64 million last year.

Tompkins Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.30 Mln. vs. $21.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.04 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue: $87.12 Mln vs. $82.64 Mln last year.

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