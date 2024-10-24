Tomi Environmental Solutions secures contract with Malaysian government

TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) has secured a contract with the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Malaysia. The agreement represents strategic progress as TOMI continues to expand its global footprint in critical environments and capitalizes on growing global demand. The contract involves the deployment of TOMI’s newly launched SteraMist Integrated System – Standalone in the IPFN Biosafety Level 3 autopsy room.

