TOMI Environmental Solutions Secures $450,000 Contract for SteraMist Custom Engineered System at Rhode Island University

TOMI Environmental Solutions secures a $450,000 contract for SteraMist iHP system installation at a Rhode Island university.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. has announced a contract worth approximately $450,000 to install a SteraMist iHP Custom Engineered System at a major university in Rhode Island, highlighting its competitive edge over hydrogen peroxide alternatives. The contract, secured through distributor ARES Distribution, reflects growing demand for advanced decontamination solutions in academic institutions. TOMI is also negotiating with a longstanding Boston client for a possible upgrade, as the life science sector anticipates growth in 2025. The company recently expanded its presence in New England with another sale to a private university in Massachusetts, further demonstrating the efficacy of its technology in the region's life sciences ecosystem. COO E.J. Shane expressed enthusiasm for the adoption of SteraMist technology, underlining TOMI's commitment to innovation in disinfection solutions across various sectors.

TOMI secured a significant contract valued at approximately $450,000 for installing a SteraMist iHP Custom Engineered System at a leading university in Rhode Island, highlighting strong demand for their disinfection solutions.

The company has demonstrated a competitive advantage by outperforming key hydrogen peroxide competitors, reinforcing the market position of their SteraMist technology.

TOMI continues to expand its presence in the biotechnology and academic sectors, with an impressive portfolio of over twenty clients in the New England territory.

The anticipated rebound of Boston's life science industry in 2025 positions TOMI's technology as a preferred choice for enhanced decontamination solutions, reflecting positive growth prospects.

Despite securing significant contracts, the press release emphasizes reliance on a limited number of products for a majority of revenues, which may pose risks if market conditions change.

The forward-looking statements carry inherent risks and uncertainties, indicating that actual results may differ materially from expected outcomes, which could create investor concerns.

The mention of reliance on a distributor (ARES Distribution) for securing contracts may raise questions about the company's operational independence and sales strategy effectiveness.

What recent contract has TOMI Environmental Solutions secured?

TOMI secured a $450,000 contract to install a SteraMist iHP Custom Engineered System at a university in Rhode Island.

How does TOMI's SteraMist technology compare to competitors?

TOMI's SteraMist technology has consistently outperformed key hydrogen peroxide competitors in effectiveness and adaptability.

What types of institutions are using TOMI's decontamination solutions?

TOMI provides solutions to a variety of organizations, including hospitals, universities, pharmaceutical facilities, and biosafety labs.

What plans does TOMI have for potential upgrades in Boston?

TOMI is in negotiations with a long-standing client in Boston for a potential upgrade and expansion of their existing system.

What is the significance of the New England market for TOMI?

New England is critical for TOMI due to its concentration of life science innovation and numerous research institutions adopting SteraMist technology.

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $TOMZ stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FREDERICK, Md., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced a significant contract to install a SteraMist iHP Custom Engineered System (CES) at a leading university in Rhode Island, valued at approximately $450,000. This new client was secured through our distributor, ARES Distribution, and underscores TOMI’s competitive advantage, having successfully outperformed key hydrogen peroxide competitors.





This contract further emphasizes the effectiveness and adaptability of TOMI’s SteraMist technology. Additionally, TOMI is in negotiations with a long-standing client in Boston, an early adopter of CES, for a potential upgrade and expansion project. There is clear demand among academic institutions for enhanced decontamination solutions, as TOMI’s cutting-edge technology continues to demonstrate superior performance compared to traditional hydrogen peroxide systems.





As Boston's life science industry anticipates a rebound in 2025, TOMI’s SteraMist iHP technology is poised to remain a preferred choice for disinfection requirements. Earlier this quarter, TOMI secured another sale with the addition of a SteraPak system at a private university in Massachusetts. The recent university contract adds to our impressive portfolio in the New England territory, which includes over twenty (20) separate biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and research university customers.





"We are thrilled to see the continued adoption and expansion of SteraMist technology in New England, a region renowned for its concentration of life science innovation and world-class educational and research institutions," said Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. "These orders, and those to come, not only validate the efficacy of our solutions but also reflect our commitment to providing cutting-edge disinfection technologies to support the critical work being done in these American institutions."





TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:



TOMZ



) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.









For additional information, please visit



http://www.steramist.com



or contact us at



info@tomimist.com











Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995









This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products to serve life science markets in New England. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.









INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:





John Nesbett/Rosalyn Christian





IMS Investor Relations







tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com





