Tombola Gold Navigates Operational Challenges

Tombola Gold Ltd (AU:TBA) has released an update.

Tombola Gold Ltd has restructured its acquisition deal with True North Copper, terminating the original asset sale and instead securing an option to purchase the Wynberg Tenements. The company also faced a challenging quarter, paying down debt and undergoing executive resignations, culminating in the appointment of Administrators and Receivers due to operational failures and financial difficulties. No exploration or mining has occurred since, with the company focusing on maintenance and securing assets.

