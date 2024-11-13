News & Insights

Tolu Minerals Extends Gold Mineralisation at Taula

November 13, 2024 — 06:29 pm EST

Tolu Minerals Limited (AU:TOK) has released an update.

Tolu Minerals Limited has successfully completed a nine-hole diamond drilling program at the Taula gold and silver epithermal vein system, extending the mineralisation to over 450 meters in depth. The results show high-grade gold intersections and confirm the effectiveness of their exploration tools, paving the way for further development and potential resource expansion. This milestone strengthens Tolu Minerals’ strategy to leverage Tolukuma infrastructure for future gold and silver production.

