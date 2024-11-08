Tokyu Corporation Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

Tokyu (JP:9005) has released an update.
Tokyu Corporation has announced a share buyback program set to acquire up to 24 million shares, aiming to enhance capital efficiency and boost share value. This initiative, with a budget of up to 40 billion yen, will take place from November 11, 2024, to February 28, 2025, focusing on market purchases.
