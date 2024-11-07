News & Insights

Tokyo Tatemono Co. Revises Director Term Length

November 07, 2024 — 02:05 am EST

Tokyo Tatemono Co (JP:8804) has released an update.

Tokyo Tatemono Co. has announced a revision to its Articles of Incorporation to reduce the term of office for directors from two years to one, aiming to enhance management responsiveness and shareholder confidence. This change is set to be discussed at the company’s upcoming shareholders’ meeting in March 2025.

