Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Announces Share Buyback Plan

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co (JP:4186) has released an update.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. has announced its decision to repurchase up to 2.5 million shares of its common stock, representing 2.05% of the total shares, with a maximum expenditure of 7 billion yen. This move aims to implement dynamic capital strategies and enhance shareholder returns amid evolving business conditions. The share buyback will occur between November 13, 2024, and January 31, 2025.

