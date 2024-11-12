News & Insights

Stocks

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Announces Share Buyback Plan

November 12, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co (JP:4186) has released an update.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. has announced its decision to repurchase up to 2.5 million shares of its common stock, representing 2.05% of the total shares, with a maximum expenditure of 7 billion yen. This move aims to implement dynamic capital strategies and enhance shareholder returns amid evolving business conditions. The share buyback will occur between November 13, 2024, and January 31, 2025.

For further insights into JP:4186 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TOKCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.