News & Insights

Stocks

Tokyo Electron Raises Interim Dividend Amid Strong Growth

November 12, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tokyo Electron (JP:8035) has released an update.

Tokyo Electron Limited has announced an increase in its interim dividend for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, raising it to 265 yen per share due to better-than-expected financial performance. This move reflects the company’s policy to align dividends with business performance, aiming for a payout ratio of around 50% of net income. The total dividend amount has significantly increased compared to the previous year, indicating robust growth.

For further insights into JP:8035 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TOELF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.