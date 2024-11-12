Tokyo Electron Raises Interim Dividend Amid Strong Growth

Tokyo Electron (JP:8035) has released an update.

Tokyo Electron Limited has announced an increase in its interim dividend for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, raising it to 265 yen per share due to better-than-expected financial performance. This move reflects the company’s policy to align dividends with business performance, aiming for a payout ratio of around 50% of net income. The total dividend amount has significantly increased compared to the previous year, indicating robust growth.

