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Tokyo Electron Q1 Net Income Rises

July 30, 2026 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tokyo Electron Limited (TKY.F, 8035.T) reported that its first quarter net income rose to 164.341 billion yen, up 39% from 117.801 billion yen, last year. Net income per share was 360.15 yen compared to 256.49 yen. Net sales increased to 732.388 billion yen from 549.586 billion yen, year-over-year, representing a 33% increase.

For the first half period, the company projects: Net sales at 1.62 trillion yen, representing a 37.3% increase year-over-year. Operating income is expected to reach 458 billion yen, up 51.1%, while ordinary income is projected at 464 billion yen, a 51.2% increase. Net income attributable to owners of parent is anticipated at 349 billion yen, reflecting a 44.4% gain. Projected net income per share for the period is 767.51 yen.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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