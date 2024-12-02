News & Insights

Stocks

Tokyo Electron Announces Share Repurchase Progress

December 02, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tokyo Electron (JP:8035) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tokyo Electron Limited has repurchased 977,600 shares of its common stock for approximately 21.87 billion yen between November 13 and November 30, 2024. This move aligns with the company’s strategic plan to acquire up to 3.5 million shares, with a budget of 70 billion yen, as outlined by their board of directors.

For further insights into JP:8035 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TOELF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.