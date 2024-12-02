Tokyo Electron Announces Share Repurchase Progress

Tokyo Electron (JP:8035) has released an update.

Tokyo Electron Limited has repurchased 977,600 shares of its common stock for approximately 21.87 billion yen between November 13 and November 30, 2024. This move aligns with the company’s strategic plan to acquire up to 3.5 million shares, with a budget of 70 billion yen, as outlined by their board of directors.

