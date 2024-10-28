News & Insights

Tokuyama Reports Profit Growth Amid Slight Sales Dip

October 28, 2024 — 08:24 pm EDT

Tokuyama (JP:4043) has released an update.

Tokuyama Corporation reported a slight drop in net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, while operating profit surged by 62.8% and ordinary profit rose by 51.8% compared to the previous year. The company maintained a stable financial position with a slight increase in total assets and net assets as of September 30, 2024. Additionally, Tokuyama forecasts a positive outlook for fiscal 2024 with expected growth in net sales and profits.

