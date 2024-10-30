Tokai Tokyo Navigates Market Challenges in H1 2024

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings (JP:8616) has released an update.

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024, highlighting challenges due to market fluctuations that impacted performance. The company achieved an operating revenue of 42.3 billion yen, showcasing a slight year-on-year increase. Despite a decrease in profit attributable to owners, the group remains focused on navigating the volatile financial markets.

