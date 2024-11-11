TOKAI Holdings Announces Board Member Resignation

Tokai Holdings Corporation (JP:3167) has released an update.

TOKAI Holdings Corporation has announced the resignation of Jiro Amagai from his position as an outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, effective October 31, 2024, due to personal reasons. Despite this change, the company continues to meet the legal and corporate requirements for board membership.

