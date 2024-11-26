News & Insights

Toggle3D.ai Enhances Event Imaging with FOTOgpt.ai

November 26, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Toggle3D.ai Inc. (TSE:TGGL) has released an update.

Toggle3D.ai has integrated its AI-powered photography studio, FOTOgpt.ai, into Map Dynamics, enhancing visual content capabilities for over 400 enterprise clients. This collaboration promises new revenue opportunities by streamlining high-quality image production for events like trade shows and conferences. The integration aims to boost attendee engagement and brand visibility, offering new marketing avenues for event organizers and sponsors.

