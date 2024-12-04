News & Insights

Stocks

Toast guided margins much lower than expectations, says Baird

December 04, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird analyst David Koning says Toast (TOST) CFO presented at conference today and guided to margins much lower than the Street’s model in 2025. 0. Management is now guiding to 100-200 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion versus Baird’s previously modeled 470 points, which takes out 5c-7c from 2025’s earnings per share, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm reduced estimates and says it has been surprised at the big share rally post the Q3 report. It would likely become more aggressive around $30 per share and keeps a Neutral rating on Toast with a $38 price target

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TOST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TOST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.