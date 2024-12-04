Toast guided margins much lower than expectations, says Baird

Baird analyst David Koning says Toast (TOST) CFO presented at conference today and guided to margins much lower than the Street’s model in 2025. 0. Management is now guiding to 100-200 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion versus Baird’s previously modeled 470 points, which takes out 5c-7c from 2025’s earnings per share, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm reduced estimates and says it has been surprised at the big share rally post the Q3 report. It would likely become more aggressive around $30 per share and keeps a Neutral rating on Toast with a $38 price target

