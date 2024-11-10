News & Insights

Toagosei Invests in PeptiStar for Drug Innovation

November 10, 2024 — 09:52 pm EST

Toagosei Co (JP:4045) has released an update.

Toagosei Co., Ltd. has invested 500 million yen in PeptiStar Inc., a company specializing in peptide and nucleic acid drug development, to enhance innovation in drug delivery systems. This strategic investment aims to improve the efficiency of drug development and accelerate the commercialization of new pharmaceutical products. Toagosei’s involvement is expected to bolster the nucleic acid and peptide pharmaceutical industry in Japan.

