TOA Construction Boosts Financial and Dividend Forecasts

TOA Corporation has revised its financial and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, showing significant improvements in profits due to better margins in domestic civil engineering projects and gains from investment securities sales. The company also expects an increase in orders, particularly in Southeast Asia, and has raised its dividend forecast to enhance shareholder returns. This optimistic outlook reflects TOA’s strategic focus on growth and shareholder value.

