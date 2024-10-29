News & Insights

TNR Gold Gains from Nuton's Investment in McEwen

October 29, 2024

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TNR Gold Corp (new) (TSE:TNR) has released an update.

TNR Gold Corp. is set to benefit from a $35 million investment made by Nuton, a Rio Tinto Venture, into the Los Azules copper project, operated by McEwen Copper. This funding is part of a larger financing initiative aimed at advancing the project’s feasibility study, highlighting McEwen Copper’s rising market value and the strategic interests of key stakeholders.

