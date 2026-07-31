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TNGY, BNDD: Big ETF Outflows

July 31, 2026 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Tortoise Energy Fund, where 5,675,000 units were destroyed, or a 9.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of TNGY, in morning trading today Marathon Petroleum is down about 0.7%, and Valero Energy is lower by about 0.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the The Quadratic Deflation ETF, which lost 135,000 of its units, representing a 38.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of BNDD, in morning trading today Vanguard Long-term Treasury ETF is off about 0.7%.

TNGY, BNDD: Big ETF Outflows VIDEO: TNGY, BNDD: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

TNGY
BNDD
MPC
VLO
VGLT

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