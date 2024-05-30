TNG Limited Forges Key Indigenous Partnership

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

TNG Limited has announced a partnership with the Glen Hill Pastoral Aboriginal Corporation to enhance regional collaboration and development for its Speewah Project in Western Australia. This agreement focuses on shared infrastructure, local indigenous employment, and commercial opportunities linked to Tivan’s mining plans. The deal underscores Tivan’s commitment to inclusive development and cooperation with local Aboriginal communities.

