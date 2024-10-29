TNG Limited Advances Critical Minerals Projects

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

TNG Limited has completed a pre-feasibility study for its Speewah Fluorite Project, highlighting promising financial prospects with a post-tax NPV of $354.7 million and an IRR of 33.2%. The company has also secured $4.5 million through a share placement, advancing its exploration and development plans. With regulatory approvals in place, TNG is poised to enhance its position in the critical minerals market, focusing on fluorite and vanadium projects.

