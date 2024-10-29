News & Insights

Stocks

TNG Limited Advances Critical Minerals Projects

October 29, 2024 — 10:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

TNG Limited has completed a pre-feasibility study for its Speewah Fluorite Project, highlighting promising financial prospects with a post-tax NPV of $354.7 million and an IRR of 33.2%. The company has also secured $4.5 million through a share placement, advancing its exploration and development plans. With regulatory approvals in place, TNG is poised to enhance its position in the critical minerals market, focusing on fluorite and vanadium projects.

For further insights into AU:TVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNGZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.