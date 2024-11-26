News & Insights

TNF Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board and Shareholder Votes

November 26, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

TNF Pharmaceuticals ( (TNFA) ) just unveiled an update.

At the recent Annual Meeting, TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw the election of seven directors to its board, approval of an amendment to its 2021 Equity Incentive Plan increasing available shares for awards, and the ratification of Stephano Slack LLC as its independent auditor for 2024. Additionally, a proposal to potentially adjourn the meeting for further proxy votes was approved, reflecting robust shareholder participation and engagement in the company’s governance.

