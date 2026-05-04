TMX Group Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - TMX Group Inc. (X.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $224.6 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $105.9 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TMX Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $182.6 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.5% to $488.2 million from $419.1 million last year.

TMX Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $224.6 Mln. vs. $105.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $488.2 Mln vs. $419.1 Mln last year.

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