TMS Co. Publishes Promising Stroke Treatment Results

TMS Co., Ltd. has announced the publication of Phase 2a clinical trial results for JX10 (TMS-007), a potential treatment for acute ischemic stroke, in a leading medical journal. The study demonstrated significant efficacy and safety, highlighting JX10’s potential as a novel therapeutic option with an extended treatment window. This development marks a promising step forward in addressing the needs of a largely underserved patient population.

