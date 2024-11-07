News & Insights

TMS Co. Publishes Promising Stroke Treatment Results

November 07, 2024

TMS Co., Ltd. (JP:4891) has released an update.

TMS Co., Ltd. has announced the publication of Phase 2a clinical trial results for JX10 (TMS-007), a potential treatment for acute ischemic stroke, in a leading medical journal. The study demonstrated significant efficacy and safety, highlighting JX10’s potential as a novel therapeutic option with an extended treatment window. This development marks a promising step forward in addressing the needs of a largely underserved patient population.

