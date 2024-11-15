TMS Co., Ltd. Highlights Promising Stroke Treatment

TMS Co., Ltd. (JP:4891) has released an update.

TMS Co., Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is making strides with its promising lead program, TMS-007, aimed at treating acute ischemic stroke, a field that hasn’t seen a new drug in decades. The company’s CEO, Takuro Wakabayashi, highlighted this potential breakthrough and discussed an emerging pipeline addressing hypertension, kidney injury, and spinal cord injury during an interview on Biotech TV.

