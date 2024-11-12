News & Insights

Stocks

TMS Co., Ltd. Gains U.S. Patent for Kidney Treatment

November 12, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TMS Co., Ltd. (JP:4891) has released an update.

TMS Co., Ltd. has secured a U.S. patent for a new treatment for acute kidney injury using compounds including TMS-008, further strengthening its global intellectual property portfolio alongside recent grants in Japan and China. This development highlights TMS’s commitment to advancing innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs.

For further insights into JP:4891 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.