TMS Co., Ltd. Gains U.S. Patent for Kidney Treatment

TMS Co., Ltd. has secured a U.S. patent for a new treatment for acute kidney injury using compounds including TMS-008, further strengthening its global intellectual property portfolio alongside recent grants in Japan and China. This development highlights TMS’s commitment to advancing innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs.

