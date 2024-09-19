TMO Stock to Gain From Expanded Bioanalytical Services in Sweden

Thermo Fisher Scientific's TMO PPD clinical research business has expanded its global laboratory services by opening a new bioanalytical lab in GoCo Health Innovation City in Gothenburg, Sweden. The 29,000-square-foot facility will serve pharmaceutical and biotech customers with advanced laboratory services and cutting-edge instrumentation across all phases of pharmaceutical development to help deliver life-changing medicines to patients worldwide.

The latest development furthers the company’s strategy to promote a healthier and safer world, aiming to deliver accurate and timely data to customers for more informed decisions.

TMO Stock’s Potential Trends Following the News

After the announcement, shares of TMO shares were down by 0.1% in yesterday’s trading, closing at $610.12. PPD has consistently delivered strong performance within the company’s Laboratory Services and Biopharma segment. The latest expansion will significantly enhance its bioanalytical capabilities to include comprehensive and full-service solutions across both small and large molecules, biomarkers and novel modalities. We anticipate this development to positively boost the market sentiment toward the stock.

Presently, Thermo Fisher boasts a market capitalization of $233.2 billion. The company has an earnings yield of 3.6% against the industry’s -5.3%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of nearly 4%.

More on Thermo Fisher’s New Laboratory

The new laboratory will include a wide range of advanced technologies and methodologies, such as cell-based assays, chromatography, flow cytometry, immunochemistry and molecular genomics. It is located adjacent to AstraZeneca’s strategic research and development site in Gothenburg, which has been a key player in the development of GoCo Health Innovation City. Joint real estate company Steptura has designed Sweden's life science and global research cluster to attract global researchers and entrepreneurs and accelerate health innovation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The expansion will add up to 140 highly skilled scientists and laboratory support professionals, from entry-level bench positions to general managers. Expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, the new lab will enable a wide range of GLP-compliant bioanalytical capabilities. This advanced technology will facilitate the delivery of rapid and reliable bioanalytical assay services across all stages of drug development, from preclinical studies to post-approval studies.

Industry Prospects Favoring TMO

Per a Research report, the global bioanalytical testing market was valued at $4.33 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 9% through 2030.

The development of advanced therapeutic modalities, such as gene therapies and biologics, has increased the demand for specialized bioanalytical testing services. Major pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing R&D activities to focus on their core competencies, driving growth in this market.

Developments in Thermo Fisher’s PPD Business

In June 2024, the PPD business expanded its sample management and biorepository operations with a new 65,000-square-foot facility in Covington, Northern Kentucky. The expansion strengthens the capabilities of its existing site in nearby Highland Heights. Thermo Fisher’s $47.8 million investment is set to create more than 250 new jobs across the two sites in the next eight years, with renovation and construction slated to begin later this year.

TMO Stock Price Performance

In the past year,TMO shares have rallied 19.9% compared with the industry’s rise of 17.4%.

TMO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific BSX, AxoGen AXGN and Phibro Animal Health PAHC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific’s shares have risen 55.7% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings per share have remained constant at $2.40 in 2024 and $2.71 in 2025 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Estimates for AxoGen’s 2024 loss per share have remained constant at 1 cent in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 175.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 17.6%. AXGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 96.5%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 200%.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s 2024 earnings per share have risen 0.7% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 77% in the past year compared with the industry’s 20.6% growth. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 4.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 20.6%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.