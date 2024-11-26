News & Insights

TMK Energy Expands Production Capacity in Mongolia

November 26, 2024 — 08:01 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TMK Energy Limited (AU:TMK) has released an update.

TMK Energy Limited has successfully completed the drilling and commissioning of three new pilot production wells at its Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas Project, effectively doubling the production capacity. This achievement positions TMK as a leader in Mongolia’s CSG industry, with plans to ramp up production over the next 6-8 weeks. The company aims to significantly increase gas production rates, marking a pivotal moment for its stakeholders.

