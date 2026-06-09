And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF, which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PLDR, in morning trading today Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF is up about 0.4%, and Apple is lower by about 2.8%.
VIDEO: TLT, PLDR: Big ETF Outflows
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