Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, where 28,700,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.7% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF, which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PLDR, in morning trading today Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF is up about 0.4%, and Apple is lower by about 2.8%.

VIDEO: TLT, PLDR: Big ETF Outflows

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