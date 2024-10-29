News & Insights

Tlou Energy Reports Cash Outflow Amid Exploration Costs

October 29, 2024

Tlou Energy Ltd. (AU:TOU) has released an update.

Tlou Energy Ltd. reported a cash outflow from operating and investing activities, with expenses outweighing the proceeds from financing in the quarter ending September 2024. The company spent significantly on exploration and evaluation, leading to a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents. Despite raising funds through equity securities, Tlou Energy ended the period with reduced cash reserves.

