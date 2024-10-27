News & Insights

Stocks

Tlou Energy to Delist from AIM, Focus on ASX

October 27, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tlou Energy Ltd. (AU:TOU) has released an update.

Tlou Energy Limited is set to delist its shares from the AIM market while maintaining listings on the ASX and Botswana Stock Exchange. The move comes as the company seeks to streamline operations and cut costs amid challenging market conditions for exploration stocks in the UK. Shareholders are encouraged to transition their shares to the ASX platform to continue trading.

For further insights into AU:TOU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.