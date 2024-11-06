TKO Group reports Q3 EPS 28c, consensus 50c

Reports Q3 revenue $681.2M, consensus $664.41M. Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO of TKO, said: “TKO’s solid third quarter results reflect continued strength across UFC and WWE, particularly in live events and brand partnerships. In light of this continued momentum, we now expect to deliver at the upper end of our full-year 2024 guidance range for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.”

