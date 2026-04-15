TKO Group Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TKO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $193.74, changing hands as low as $192.22 per share. TKO Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TKO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TKO's low point in its 52 week range is $141.44 per share, with $226.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $192.85. The TKO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.