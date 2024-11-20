TJX sees Q4 EPS $1.12-$1.14, consensus $1.18

The company said, “For the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2025, the Company continues to expect consolidated comparable store sales to be up 2% to 3%. The Company now expects pretax profit margin to be in the range of 10.8% to 10.9% and diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.12 to $1.14. The change in the Company’s fourth quarter pretax profit margin and earnings per share guidance is due to the expected reversal of the third quarter benefit from the timing of certain expenses.”

